Clue Package

Clue 1:

If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds.

Clue 2:

Hey, welcome to my lair. Sorry it's a bit humid in here. As you can see, dressing up in funky, outrageous costumes isn't new to me. And like a dragon, I've always been a fire-breathing beast on a quest to be the best. But at first, my fire was dangerous. Then, I got a tip that helped me calm down and switch gears. And now, I got me this shiny treasure den. Tonight, I'm coming back on stage to prove my fire's still hot and drag the golden mask back to my lair.

Visual clues: A stopwatch, a room full of treasures, and the Statue of Liberty.

Songs

“Mama Said Knock You Out” by LL Cool J

Judges’ Guesses

Busta Rhymes, DMX, Michael Phelps

Revealed

9/23/20. S4 E1.