The "Scully Effect" Study

“If She Can See It, She Can Be It”

To find out more about “The Scully Effect,” 21st Century Fox partnered with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to carry out a research survey of women across the US. The study found a correlation between women who were familiar with, or fans of, THE X-FILES and its influence on their career choices.

Some highlights include:

- Nearly two-thirds of women in the study who work in STEM say Dana Scully served as a role model.

- More than 90% of women in the study who are familiar with THE X-FILES agree that Dana Scully is a strong female character and a role model for women and girls.

- Women who regularly watched THE X-FILES are 50% more likely to work in STEM than women who watch it less frequently, or not at all.

To view full report click here.

*Survey conducted February 15th – February 20th, 2018 by JWT Intelligence of 2,021 women in the US age 25 and older.