Last Updated: October 11, 2021

This website (the “Site”) provides users with the opportunity to purchase, collect, and showcase non-fungible digital tokens (each a “Token”, and collectively, the “Tokens”) providing access to certain graphical, audio, video and/or digital entertainment content (the “Content”) from Blockchain Creative Labs, LLC and its affiliates (“Fox”, “we”, or “us”). The Tokens and Content are hosted by Eluvio, Inc. (“Eluvio”) on a blockchain network currently known as the “Eluvio Content Fabric” (the “Eluvio Blockchain”). The services that Fox is providing on the Site pursuant to these Terms and Conditions are (i) the Content contained on the Site, but not including the functionalities; (ii) the message boards, contests, promotions, and any other features offered from time to time by Fox that link or otherwise refer users to these Terms; and (iii) the Site, but solely with respect to the foregoing clauses (i)-(ii) (clauses (i)-(iii) collectively, the “Fox Services”). All other services, content, technology, software and functionalities associated with the Site, including the Tokens, Token transactions, the Eluvio Blockchain, the Site-provided electronic wallet which holds Tokens (“Token Wallet”), user accounts, and all payment functionalities, are third-party services that are provided by or on behalf of Eluvio (collectively, “Eluvio Services”), over which you acknowledge Fox has no responsibility. For the avoidance of doubt, Fox Services exclude all Eluvio Services. You should consult the applicable Eluvio terms and conditions (“Eluvio Terms”) or other applicable third-party terms before you use any of the Eluvio Services. By visiting the Site and/or using the Fox Services, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and any terms and conditions incorporated herein by reference (collectively, these “Terms”).

PLEASE READ THESE TERMS CAREFULLY BEFORE USING THE FOX SERVICES. THESE TERMS GOVERN YOUR USE OF THE FOX SERVICES, UNLESS WE HAVE EXECUTED A SEPARATE WRITTEN AGREEMENT WITH YOU FOR THAT PURPOSE. WE ARE ONLY WILLING TO MAKE THE FOX SERVICES AVAILABLE TO YOU IF YOU ACCEPT ALL OF THESE TERMS. BY USING THE FOX SERVICES OR ANY PART OF IT, YOU ARE CONFIRMING THAT YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY ALL OF THESE TERMS. IF YOU ARE ACCEPTING THESE TERMS ON BEHALF OF A COMPANY OR OTHER LEGAL ENTITY, YOU REPRESENT THAT YOU HAVE THE LEGAL AUTHORITY TO ACCEPT THESE TERMS ON THAT ENTITY’S BEHALF, IN WHICH CASE “YOU” WILL MEAN THAT ENTITY. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SUCH AUTHORITY, OR IF YOU DO NOT ACCEPT ALL OF THESE TERMS, THEN WE ARE UNWILLING TO MAKE THE FOX SERVICES AVAILABLE TO YOU. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THESE TERMS, DO NOT ACCESS OR USE THE FOX SERVICES, AND YOU MAY NOT ACCESS OR USE THE FOX SERVICES.

THESE TERMS CONTAIN AN ARBITRATION AGREEMENT (SEE SECTION 13) AND DISCLAIMERS OF WARRANTIES AND LIABILITY (SEE SECTION 6). PLEASE REVIEW THE ARBITRATION AGREEMENT AND DISCLAIMERS SECTION CAREFULLY, SINCE BOTH AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE ARBITRATION AGREEMENT SECTION BELOW CONTAINS PROVISIONS THAT REQUIRE (i) WITH LIMITED EXCEPTIONS, ALL DISPUTES ARISING BETWEEN YOU AND FOX UNDER THESE TERMS BE RESOLVED IN BINDING ARBITRATION, AND NOT IN COURT AND (ii) YOU AND FOX WAIVE THE RIGHT TO BRING OR PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION IN CONNECTION WITH SUCH DISPUTES. BY USING THE FOX SERVICES OR ANY PART OF THE FOX SERVICES, YOU ARE CONFIRMING THAT YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE ARBITRATION AGREEMENT AND DISCLAIMERS SECTION.

These Terms contain important information regarding your rights and obligations, as well as conditions, limitations and exclusions that might apply to you. Please read these Terms carefully.

We may modify these Terms. Please look at the “Last Updated” date at the top of these Terms to see when these Terms were last revised. Any changes to these Terms will become effective when we notify you, such as by posting the revised Terms on the Site. You should review these Terms before using the Fox Services.

Your continued access to or use of the Fox Services after the “Last Updated” date will constitute your acceptance of and agreement to such changes.

By accessing or using the Fox Services, you affirm that you are 18 years of age or older, and you accept and are bound by these Terms. You affirm that if you are using the Fox Services on behalf of an organization or company, you have the legal authority to bind any such organization or company to these Terms.

You may not access or use the Fox Services if you: (i) do not agree to these Terms; (ii) are not at least 18 years of age; or (iii) are prohibited from accessing or using the Fox Services or any of the Fox Services’ contents, products or services by applicable law or any applicable policy of your employer.