Removal of FOX and FX Content from NationalGeographic.com

What happened to all your FOX, FX, FXX, and FXM content?

The Walt Disney Company has acquired certain 21st Century Fox assets, including FX Networks, FX Productions, and National Geographic Partners – producers and distributors of content that originally aired on FX, FXX, FXM, and National Geographic. FOX Broadcasting Company is not included in The Walt Disney Company’s intended acquisition.

You can no longer watch FOX, FX, FXX, and FXM shows and movies on NationalGeographic.com. However, all your favorite Nat Geo programming is still here to stream, so don’t worry!