Q: What is the MaskVerse?

Welcome to The MaskVerse, the ultimate destination for The Masked Singer community and NFT collectors. This is your opportunity to join an exclusive community and interact with your favorite characters from the hit TV series, build collections, and earn rewards! Mask NFTs are your ticket into the club.

The MaskVerse is a new experience for The Masked Singer (TMS) fans and crypto enthusiasts to buy, sell and trade unique digital collectibles - Mask NFTs - for their own collections and/or to unlock a variety of benefits. Masks are Non Fungible Tokens, or “NFTs”, meaning they are scarce and unique digital assets for which there is no copy or substitute and where your ownership is recorded on the blockchain in perpetuity.

Week 1, we will drop a Miss Masky NFT, which will be your information guide and exclusive community access token for season 6. Each following week we will drop a limited number of Mask Packs for purchase on the marketplace, which include three randomly selected NFTs of characters from the 6 seasons of The Masked Singer. You will be encouraged to build your collections of Mask NFTs per character category to get exclusive access for each character community (more to come below). And on the week of November 3, a voting game will commence with the season 6 playoffs episodes. This voting game will give the opportunity to buy the exclusive Gold Mask Packs to build a gold Mask collection with additional exclusive prizes and community access..

There are currently 4 Mask NFT Types:

Miss Masky: Miss Masky is earned for signing up and that gives you special access to the community Discord plus special clues through the season

Common Masks: Season 1-6 Characters (some more rare than others)

Gold Masks: Season 6 Revealed Characters

Crystal Masks: Complete a full Mask character Collection to unlock a Crystal Mask

Common Masks can be assembled into 11 Collections: Wilds, Veggies, Scalies, Birdies, Cuties, Pets, Others, Monsters, Foodies, Fishies and Crawlies. The Gold Masks can be assembled into the Ultimate Gold Collection.

Starting with the November 3 playoff episode, two hours prior to that week’s episode (Eastern Standard Time), the MaskVerse will host a “Drop Party” where users can enter to VOTE for the Mask they think will be revealed that night. 10 minutes before the episode ends, voting will be locked as we wait for the result. Fans who voted correctly will have 10 minutes to claim their “Gold Pack” for the night, while users who did not guess correctly will be able to claim a “Common Pack." Each pack will contain three random NFTs. Gold Packs contain an ultra rare Gold NFT. Like a modern-day Willy Wonka!

When you put together a Collection, you will unlock a Crystal NFT which functions as a ticket to earn exclusive NFT drops and community as well as IRL benefits and prizes that gets you exclusive access to The Masked Singer universe. The MaskVerse will feature a Marketplace where fans can buy/sell/auction Mask NFTs to help them complete their Collections.

Okay, back to Media Wallets. What are they and do they come in leather? Not quite. A media wallet is a web application that stores all your collections and enables you to send and receive your Mask NFTs. It’s like dealing with cash in your hand that’s not actually in your hand. So to answer your question, no, they do not come in leather. Too bulky to carry, anyway.

Q: What is an NFT?

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are one of a kind and can’t be replaced. NFTs are stored on a distributed ledger, which is the underlying technology behind bitcoin. A distributed ledger is a shared database where anyone can see the transactions that occur on the network and the asset holder's wallet, which is encrypted and anonymous.

All transactions have public "witnesses'' confirming transactions occur. This validates transactional ownership of the assets. The participants on each node of the network can access the transactions, because across the network all the transactions are stored on servers with identical copies of the database validating ownership. Any changes or additions made to the ledger are reflected and copied to all participants in a matter of seconds or minutes.

Everyone has access to the ledger to see the transactions occurring and they cannot be tampered with providing an audit trail for all parties who use the ledger. This significantly reduces the chances of fraud.

NFTs are ideally suited to help determine ownership of assets like The Masked Singers artwork, which allows people who want to own assets the ability to buy, sell and trade assets on the network. The distributed ledger allows for assets on the network to easily be transferred between parties while confirming ownership.

We will be minting the NFTs on te Eluvio Blockchain that is ecologically friendly and low costs. It is interoperable with Mainnet Etherium. More information of Eluvio NFT (https://live.eluv.io/blockchain#nfts).

Q: What is a media wallet?

A media wallet is an application (in Eluvio’s case it is a web application) enabling you to send and receive digital assets, such as NFTs. If the NFT has embedded media content, such as audio, video or images you can view your content within the wallet. This provides control to the content owner, allowing the content owners to control the usage of their content.

Wallets are designed to handle tokens which are created on specific distributed ledgers. Not all wallets can handle all cryptocurrencies.

Wallets store the digital asset tag from the distributed ledger using something known as private keys: long hexadecimal codes known only to you and your wallet. They match a public key allowing you proof of ownership.

Your wallet also has your keys to access the tokens within your wallet, allowing you transfer the assets on a marketplace.

Keep your passwords secure and do not share them with anyone. Make sure you use extremely unique passwords for your digital wallet, since the assets are not replicable, once they are lost they are lost forever.

How to create a digital asset wallet - The Eluvio wallet is only used on your local browser. The process is similar to setting up an email address. It’s worth creating a back-up of your password private key and storing it safely.

Q: What is a digital marketplace?

A digital marketplace is like a traditional marketplace where you are looking to buy, sell, trade and auction digital assets. A NFT marketplace stores metadata for the digital assets, for instance, when was the digital asset minted, who created the asset, where is the digital asset stored, etc.

The NFT marketplace gives buyers and sellers the ability to post assets in a central location for purchasers to find the NFTs to put bids on.

Q: How can I pay for NFTs?

We support all major payment providers, like Apple Pay, Visa, MC, AMEX, Discover, and Paypal. Support for purchasing with cryptocurrencies coming soon.

Q: What is the Eluvio Blockchain?

To learn more about the Eluvio Blockchain and decentralized content storage and delivery, visit Eluvio's FAQs: https://live.eluv.io/blockchain#questions

Q: How are the transactions reported?

All Content Fabric operations are recorded in the Content Fabric blockchain ledger and visible through its open ledger event log. Any contract operations on the Ethereum mainnet such as transferring an NFT from the Fabric blockchain to mainnet are standard Ethereum transactions visible in Etherscan.

Q: How are NFTs minted, displayed, and sold?

NFTs are mintable and viewable as content objects served by the Content Fabric APIs and can be rendered as streamed or static content. This allows any browser, mobile, or connected TV application or marketplace to embed NFT minting and viewing directly into its experience using any standard browser UX,streaming player, or end-user wallet. Similarly, NFTs are a “sku”-based content object that can be embedded in any checkout and payment experience.

Q: What wallets are compatible with your platform?

The Content Fabric is Ethereum compatible and thus Metamask and other Ethereum compatible wallets can be used to manage accounts on it. Stay tuned for more news on native wallets.

Q: Where are your smart contracts, specific for content creators? If so, what do they look like in regards to content? How do you enforce them?

All contracts are in open source. They are deployed in the production content fabric and are continually extended to add new functionality. All APIs are available on GitHub, particularly the elv-client-js APIs.

Q: Can customers sell their NFTs after purchase and if so is that outside of our control?

About halfway through the season, Mask Card collectors will be able to sell, trade or auction off any of their cards to help completing their own collections. Collectors can trade as many Mask Cards as they wish. All trading actions will take place on Fox’s marketplace accessible through the collectors Media Wallet.

Q: What does a customer get when they purchase the NFT?

Consumers receive a Mask Card Pack of 3 unique Mask Cards which are limited-edition digital collectibles which represent full ownership of a type of holograph of one of The Masked Singer Masks. Every Mask Card has a digital watermark guaranteeing its authenticity and is placed in a collector’ Media Wallet for access.

Q: What can a customer do with the NFT after purchase?

Over the course of the Masked Singer season collectors will be able to collect a great many cards with the idea of creating Collections. Owning full Collections will allow you to unlock prizes and even get exclusive access to Masked Singer Stars. About halfway through the season, Mask Card collectors will be able to sell, trade or auction off any of their cards to help completing their own collections.

Q: Where can I find information like terms and conditions or privacy policy?

Here's list of some important legal documents related to MaskVerse:



Privacy Policy: fox.com/maskverse/privacypolicy

Terms and Conditions: fox.com/maskverse/termsandconditions

Q: What if I still have more questions?

For more technical questions, please visit the Maskverse FAQs at help.fox.com.