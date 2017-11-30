Ken Jeong, David Alan Grier and PRETTYMUCH Join Cast of A Christmas Story Live!

Jeong will play two roles: a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner. Grier will play Santa Claus and PRETTYMUCH will perform as the Hohman Indiana carolers. They join previously announced cast members Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”), Matthew Broderick (“How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,” “The Producers,” “Manchester by the Sea”), Jane Krakowski (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “30 Rock”), Chris Diamantopoulos (“Good Girls Revolt,” “Silicon Valley,” “Episodes”), Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) and newcomer Andy Walken.



About Ken Jeong: Ken Jeong is a comedic actor, producer and writer. Since his feature film debut playing the doctor in “Knocked Up,” Jeong has gone on to numerous comedic roles in both film and television. Jeong appeared as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” in the hit comedy “The Hangover,” which earned him three TEEN CHOICE nominations and an MTV Movie Award. In 2008, Jeong starred in his first major role, opposite Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott, as the villain in Judd Apatow’s “Role Models.” That same year, he also appeared in the cult comedy hits “Pineapple Express” and “Step Brothers.” In 2011, Jeong reprised his role of “Mr. Chow” in “The Hangover 2.” He was then seen in the franchise’s third installment, “The Hangover 3.” Other film credits include “The Duff,” “Transformers 3,” “Despicable Me 2,” “Ride Along 2” and “Norm of the North.” On television, Jeong was mostly recently seen starring on the network comedy “Dr. Ken,” on which he also served as creator, writer and executive producer. Additionally, he was a series regular on the critically acclaimed comedy “Community” from 2009-2015. Other television credits include “The Office,” “Entourage” and “MADtv.” In 2015, Jeong directed an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, “Student Athlete,” and he also produced the Sundance Award-winning film “Advantageous,” which received a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination.



About David Alan Grier: Though three-time Tony® and GRAMMY® Award nominee David Alan Grier's acting career is rooted in live theater, he also has made a name for himself in the world of television and film. He can currently be seen hosting “Snap Decision,” a new comedic half-hour game show. Most recently he starred in “The Carmichael Show,” which received four Image Award nominations. Grier made his TV movie/musical debut in 2015, starring as the Cowardly Lion in the Emmy Award-winning “The Wiz Live!,” for which he earned two Image Awards and two Critics’ Choice Awards nominations. He was an integral cast member of the classic and groundbreaking hit variety television show “In Living Color,” and appeared in Comedy Central’s list of “Top 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time.”



About PRETTYMUCH: Austin Porter, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Nick Mara and Zion Kuwonu were all making music in their respective hometowns before SYCO Music founder and entertainment mogul Simon Cowell discovered and invited them to a music showcase in New York. There, the band bonded and PRETTYMUCH was born. Since 2016, they have been sharing a Los Angeles home, where the vocal group writes, records and produces their music – with dance skills to match. PRETTYMUCH has attracted some of the biggest hit makers in the business. The band premiered their debut single, "Would You Mind," which was produced by Savan Kotecha, on FOX’s TEEN CHOICE 2017. They have also released the upbeat track “Teacher,” “No More” ft. French Montana and the acapella ballad “Open Arms.” The group recently wrapped their first U.S. tour in support of Jack & Jack and was selected as one of Billboard’s 21 Under 21 for 2017.



From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! is inspired by the holiday classic feature “A Christmas Story” and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” The epic adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Marc Platt (“Grease: Live,” “La La Land,” “Wicked”) and Adam Siegel (“Grease: Live”) will executive-produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (“Grease: Live,” “Anything but Love,” “Ira & Abby”) serving as co-executive producers and writers. Scott Ellis (the 2016 Broadway revival of “She Loves Me,” “Weeds”) is an executive producer and will serve as the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski (“Grease: Live,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is an executive producer and will serve as the live television director. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land”), who composed the original score to “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” will compose several new songs for the LIVE television event.