ADVERTISE WITH US
When developing mezzanine assets or for publisher hosting/serving, follow the below video specifications.
*Please note: 2 videos with corresponding bitrates are required as highlighted below.
**For VOD, refer to your vendor's ad specifications.
***For 3P VAST or VPAID specifications and approved vendors, contact your FNG account team.
Size: HD
- Aspect Ratio 16:9-1920x1080
- No black bars
- 4:2:2 ColorSpace
- Video Bitrate:
- ConstantBitrate(CBR)15-30Mbps
- 800-1200kbps
File Formats
- MP4 and M3U8 are required. No MOV.
Audio
- 2 channels only
- PCM (preferred) or AAC codec
- 192 kbps minimum
- 16 or 24 bit only
- 48 kHz sample rate
- Audio is required
- Loudness - All program elements should have an average loudness of -24LKFS (+/- 2)
Frame Rate
- 23.98, 25, or 29.97 based on native frame rate
- Remove any pull-down added for broadcast
- Constant frame rate only
- Please make content progressive using adaptive de-interlace with no frame blending
Codec
- H.264 codec
- Interlaced video is not accepted
Max File Size
- 5GB
Ad Duration
- :60 Max (otherwise pre-approval required)
Leaders/Slates
- Video must be submitted without leaders (i.e. slates, countdowns)