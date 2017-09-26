ADVERTISE WITH US

When developing mezzanine assets or for publisher hosting/serving, follow the below video specifications. 

*Please note: 2 videos with corresponding bitrates are required as highlighted below.

**For VOD, refer to your vendor's ad specifications.

***For 3P VAST or VPAID specifications and approved vendors, contact your FNG account team. 

Size: HD 

  • Aspect Ratio 16:9-1920x1080
  • No black bars
  • 4:2:2 ColorSpace
  • Video Bitrate:
  • ConstantBitrate(CBR)15-30Mbps
  • 800-1200kbps

File Formats

  • MP4 and M3U8 are required. No MOV. 

Audio

  • 2 channels only 
  • PCM (preferred) or AAC codec 
  • 192 kbps minimum 
  • 16 or 24 bit only 
  • 48 kHz sample rate 
  • Audio is required 
  • Loudness - All program elements should have an average loudness of -24LKFS (+/- 2) 

Frame Rate

  • 23.98, 25, or 29.97 based on native frame rate 
  • Remove any pull-down added for broadcast 
  • Constant frame rate only 
  • Please make content progressive using adaptive de-interlace with no frame blending

Codec

  • H.264 codec 
  • Interlaced video is not accepted

Max File Size

  • 5GB  

Ad Duration

  • :60 Max (otherwise pre-approval required) 

Leaders/Slates

  • Video must be submitted without leaders (i.e. slates, countdowns)