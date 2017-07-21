STARS COMPETE IN A CULINARY BATTLE FOR CHARITY ON AN ALL-NEW “MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN,” MONDAY, JANUARY 2, ON FOX

Celebrity Competitors Include EMPIRE’s Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers; TV Personalities Nene and Gregg Leakes; SON OF ZORN’S Cheryl Hines; SUPERHUMAN’S Kal Penn; NFL Legends Ronde Barber and Tiki Barber; and Rock Music Icon Twins Joel Madden and Benji Madden

Plus, Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) Partners with Chef Gordon Ramsay to Take on LETHAL WEAPON’s Jordana Brewster and Chef Christina Tosi

Get ready for the ultimate snack-down when Michelin Star Chef Gordon Ramsay and renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi invite celebrities into the MASTERCHEF kitchen to show off their culinary skills in exciting head-to-head contests for charity on the all-new MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN, airing Monday, Jan. 2 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The two-hour special puts each celebrity competitor to the test in the kitchen, and also features the first-ever battle royale between MASTERCHEF’s own Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi! In each face-off, more than bragging rights are at stake – the winners earn donations to the charity of their choice.

Here are the MASTERCHEF match-ups:

Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers vs. Nene and Gregg Leakes

Two cooks are better than one in the couples’ duel. Find out who rules the kitchen when EMPIRE stars Trai Byers (@JustTrai) and Grace Gealey Byers (@LadyGracebyers) represent Saving Our Daughters (savingourdaughters.org/), while TV personality Nene Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) and her husband, Gregg (@GreggLeakes), compete for Broadway Cares (broadwaycares.org/).

Cheryl Hines vs. Kal Penn

SON OF ZORN star Cheryl Hines (@cherylhines) cooks for United Cerebral Palsy of Central Florida (ucpcfl.org/), while SUPERHUMAN host Kal Penn (@KalPenn) represents the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (unrwausa.org/#tagline).

Ronde Barber and Tiki Barber vs. Joel Madden and Benji Madden

It’s a test of the twins when former NFL superstars Ronde Barber and Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber), representing Kulture City (kulturecity.org/), go up against Good Charlotte founding members Joel Madden (@JoelMadden) and Benji Madden (@Benjimadden), who help provide assistance for musicians in times of need via MusiCares (grammy.org/musicares).

Anthony Anderson and Chef Gordon Ramsay vs. Jordana Brewster and Chef Christina Tosi

In the final face-off, it’s Emmy Award nominee Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) with MASTERCHEF’s own Chef Gordon Ramsay vs. LETHAL WEAPON’s Jordana Brewster, paired with Chef Christina Tosi. Fans have seen them in the MASTERCHEF kitchen and as judges before, but now Gordon and Christina go head-to-head and have to answer to the harshest critics of all – MASTERCHEF Season Seven winner Shaun O’Neale and two contestants from the upcoming fifth season of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR. Anderson will cook to support Watts/Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club (wwbgclub.org), while Brewster competes for No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org/).