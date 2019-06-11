AOK
teenage plain-ol' regular turtles tile image
Network Icon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have nothing on Turtles IRL.

Published 11-06-19 • 1m

stranger things puberty tile image
Network Icon
What happens when Eleven turns 12? Find out when the kids from Stranger Things, hit puberty.

Published 11-06-19 • 3m

valentinesformers tile image
Network Icon
The Lovebots and the Romanticons battle by showing their undying love for each other.

Published 11-06-19 • 3m

scientifically factual king kong tile image
Network Icon
King Kong: Skull Island as told by Science-Tifically Accurate scientists!

Published 11-06-19 • 1m

muppet elderlies tile image
Network Icon
Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, and Animal all live in a Nursing Home, but that doesn't stop their wild imaginations.

Published 11-06-19 • 3m

kanye westworld tile image
Network Icon
HBO's new show has everything: Cowboys, Robots, Sex, Mysteries, and Kanye West.

Published 11-06-19 • 2m

logan - wolverine morning claws tile image
Network Icon
Sometimes, Wolverine wakes up and can't get his claws to go down.

Published 11-06-19 • 1m

goku's super saiyan birthday tile image
Network Icon
Goku gets super pissed when his friends forget his birthday.

Published 11-06-19 • 2m

dora goes to rehab tile image
Network Icon
We know you were having Dora the Grownup withdrawals. Here's your fix.

Published 11-06-19 • 5m

assanta's creed tile image
Network Icon
The Assassin's Creed is that Nothing is True, Everything is Christmas. Santa Claus fights the naughty to serve the nice.

Published 11-06-19 • 1m

scooby doo who are you tile image
Network Icon
Scooby Doo and the gang finally discover what's really under that mask!

Published 10-01-19 • 2m

batman irl tile image
Network Icon
The Dark Knight wouldn't last a day in real life.

Published 10-01-19 • 1m

god speaks tile image
Network Icon
God visits a small village and performs several miracles, before inviting his Dad along.

Published 10-01-19 • 5m

patty cake tile image
Network Icon
You can't have a party without your best friend, Patty Cake!

Published 09-23-19 • 2m

thomas the tank engine origins tile image
Network Icon
Discover the origins of your favorite talking train!

Published 09-23-19 • 2m

punk rock karate rabbits tile image
Network Icon
The Punk Rock Karate Rabbits have traveled all the way from Jupiter into this parody of Saturday Morning Cartoons lineup!

Published 09-23-19 • 3m

founding fathers anime tile image
Network Icon
George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin (also known as the Framers of the Constitution), fight for liberty and justice for all in this brand new American Anime!

Published 09-23-19 • 2m

bugs bunny and daffy duck learn to cook foie gras tile image
Network Icon
Bugs Bunny educates Elmer Fudd and Daffy Duck on the nuances of making Foie Gras.

Published 09-23-19 • 3m

hulk-o-ween tile image
Network Icon
Hulk has an incredible Halloween night.

Published 09-23-19 • 2m

life sucks, looks at the cutest thing of all time tile image
Network Icon
LAST YEAR SUCCCCCKKKEED. This year may not be any better. But we've made the cutest video of all time to help.

Published 09-23-19 • 1m

the blow up tile image
Network Icon
A touching film about love and loss...of a blow up doll.

Published 05-21-18 • 3m

skeletor orders a pizza tile image
Network Icon
Skeletor orders a pizza from a mindless, good-for-nothing moron. So this is what he does when He-Man isn't around.

Published 05-21-18 • 2m

primitive technology tile image
Network Icon
I made a rope by weaving strips of various plants together to form the sling. Next, I found several small rocks in the dirt to use as the projectile.

Published 05-21-18 • 12m

matthew mcconaughog tile image
Network Icon
Matthew McConaughey's pig, McConaughog, has some positive messages for everyone. Remember: JKP - Just Keep Piggin.

Published 05-21-18 • 4m

johnny bravo works in an office tile image
Network Icon
Does Johnny Bravo have a job? If he does, there's no way he works in an office. Sexual harassment, much?

Published 05-21-18 • 2m

emo fudd tile image
Network Icon
Elmer Fudd is pretty emo right now. It might be a phase or he might just be realizing that life is "meaningwess." At least he got Bugs Bunny?

Published 05-21-18 • 2m

furry shades darker tile image
Network Icon
Christian Grey gets into something a little... furrier.

Published 05-21-18 • 2m

dora the grownup tile image
Network Icon
Dora the Explorer is all grown up now and she can do anything because she is a grownup!

Published 05-21-18 • 4m

beauty and the beastsplainer tile image
Network Icon
Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time... that has a lot of mansplaining. Not cool!

Published 05-21-18 • 3m

