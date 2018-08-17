Video Poster

9-1-1

Preview: Life Can Change In Seconds
Catch the 2-night premiere of 9-1-1 on SEP 23rd and 24th only on FOX!

08-28-18 • 1m

Angela Bassett and Jennifer Love Hewitt Talk About Love
Angela Bassett and Jennifer Love Hewitt talk about their characters' love lives on Season 2 of 9-1-1.

08-24-18 • 2m

Angela Bassett & Jennifer Love Hewitt Chat About The New Season
Angela Bassett chats with her new co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt about Season 2 of 9-1-1.

08-17-18 • 2m

Preview: There's Nowhere To Hide
Don't miss the season 2 premiere of 9-1-1 on SUN, SEP 23 after NFL Football on FOX!

08-02-18 • 2m

Preview: No Better Feeling In The World
9-1-1 returns for a two night premiere event starting SUN, SEPT 23 at 8/7c only on FOX!

07-12-18 • 1m

Character Recap: Bobby
Peter Krause plays fireman Bobby Nash on 9-1-1; this is his story from season one of the FOX hit drama.

06-29-18 • 2m

Henrietta's Family
As Hen battled emergencies at work in season one, she tried to hold her family together at home.

06-22-18 • 1m

Athena Grant: A New Action Hero
A look at the daring heroics of Angela Bassett's character "Athena Grant" on season one of 9-1-1.

06-09-18 • 1m

Preview: There Are Two Types of Emergencies
Catch up on FOX's new hit show 9-1-1 now only on FoxNow and Hulu!

06-06-18 • 1m

Preview: What's Your Emergency?
9-1-1 will return for a new season only on FOX!

03-22-18 • 15s

Rescue Recap: A Whole New You
Season one of 9-1-1 comes to emotional end with surprise twists.

03-22-18 • 2m

Buck Gets Approached For Ghosting
Buck gets approached for ghosting on a date with a young lady.

03-20-18 • 1m

Buck Discovers Abby Was An Olympic Swimmer
Buck discovers Abby was an Olympic swimmer from an old news article.

03-20-18 • 1m

First Responders Arrive On The Scene For A Domestic Incident
First responders arrive on the scene for a domestic incident between a couple.

03-20-18 • 1m

Athena Comforts Bobby
Athena comforts Bobby after a tough day on the job.

03-20-18 • 1m

Preview: I Need You
Don't miss a minute of the heart pounding 9-1-1 season finale next WED at 9/8c only on FOX!

03-15-18 • 1m

Abby's Mother Slaps Her
Abby's mother slaps her before the leaves she house.

03-13-18 • 1m

First Responders Search For Someone In A Dumpster
First responders search for someone that fell asleep in a dumpster.

03-13-18 • 1m

Athena Calls 911 To Get In Contact With Abby For Help
Athena calls 911 to speak with Abby for help after she handcuffs herself to a bed.

03-13-18 • 1m

Rescue Recap: Karma's A Bitch
Recapping the big character moments from episode 8 of Fox’s 9-1-1.

03-07-18 • 1m

Bobby: Everyone Needs Help
A look at the character Bobby (played by Peter Krause) and his troubled backstory.

03-07-18 • 1m

First Responders Arrive To A Man Burning In A Tanning Bed
First responders arrive to man burning in a tanning bed.

03-06-18 • 1m

A Man Calls Abby About A Tiger On The Loose
A man at the zoo makes call to Abby about a tiger on the loose.

03-06-18 • 1m

The Grants Discuss Their New Normal
The Grants discuss their new normal and the future.

03-06-18 • 1m

The Fire Station Host A Blood Drive
The fire station host a blood drive for the community.

03-06-18 • 1m

Rescue Recap: Creepy AF
A recap of the big character moments and exciting action of episode seven of Fox’s 9-1-1.

02-28-18 • 1m

First Responders Save An Elderly Woman
The first responders save an elderly woman from a panic attack

02-27-18 • 1m

Bobby & Buck Respond To A Pregnant Yoga Class
Bobby and Buck respond to a pregnant yoga class to help multiple women.

02-27-18 • 1m

Abby Takes The Call Of A Home Invasion
Abby takes the call of a woman during a home invasion.

02-27-18 • 1m

Relentlessly Compassionate: Hen
Aisha Hinds provides perspective on her character "Hen," an LAFD paramedic on 9-1-1.

02-27-18 • 1m

Emergency Recap
Catch up on everything you've missed on Fox's new hit drama 9-1-1.

02-21-18 • 1m

After Show: First Six Recap
Executive producer Alexis Woodall sits down with director/executive producer Brad Buecker & Oliver Stark to recap the first six episodes of 9-1-1 on FOX.

02-13-18 • 6m

Rescue Recap: Heartbreaker
Check out a recap of all the rescues from episode six of 9-1-1.

02-09-18 • 1m

Buck & Abby Go On A Date
Buck takes Abby out on a date to a nice restaurant.

02-06-18 • 1m

Officer Grant Responds To A Noise Complaint
Officer Grant responds to a noise complaint after a girl has a fight with her boyfriend.

02-06-18 • 1m

Abby Meets Everyone At The Firehouse
Abby meets everyone at the firehouse and they mention Buck taking her on a date.

02-06-18 • 1m

Responders Arrive At The Golf Course
Responders arrive at the golf course where a plane makes an emergency landing.

02-06-18 • 1m

After Show: Heartbreaker
Oliver Stark ("Buck") discusses Episode 6 of 9-1-1 with executive producer/director Bradley Buecker and executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall.

02-05-18 • 4m

Rescue Recap: Point Of Origin
Check out a recap of all the rescues from episode five of 9-1-1.

02-05-18 • 1m

Rescue Recap: Worst Day Ever
Check out a recap of all the rescues from episode four of 9-1-1.

02-01-18 • 1m

Bobby Arrives Home To Be With His Family
Bobby arrives home after a long day at work to be with his family.

01-30-18 • 1m

Buck Offers To Help Abby Find Her Mother
Buck offers to help Abby find her mother that has been missing.

01-30-18 • 1m

Officer Grant & Hen Have A Drink
Officer Grant and Hen have a drink and talk about work and personal matters.

01-30-18 • 1m

First Responders Arrive To The Collapsed Floor
First responders arrive to a collapsed floor during a wedding.

01-30-18 • 1m

After Show: Point Of Origin
Co-creator and executive producer Tim Minear discusses the fifth episode of 9-1-1 with executive producer Bradley Buecker and Oliver Stark (“Buck”).

01-29-18 • 3m

Officer Grant Responds To A Duct Taped Passenger On A Plane
Officer Grant responds to a duct taped passenger on a plane and a someone recorded the complaint.

01-23-18 • 1m

Responders Go Into The Water To Save The Plane Crash Victims
First responders go into the water to save the victims of a plane crash.

01-23-18 • 1m

Abby Receives A Call From A Man On A Flight That's About To Crash
Abby receives a call from a man on flight that's about to crash so he asks her to relay a message for his pregnant wife.

01-23-18 • 29s

Shock Of The Week: Car Accident
Check out the shock of the week from episode three of the FOX series, 9-1-1.

01-23-18 • 1m

First Look: 9-1-1
A new drama exploring the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most heart-stopping situations.

01-23-18 • 2m

After Show: Worst Day Ever
Co-creator and executive producer Tim Minear sits down with producer and director Bradley Buecker and star, Buck to discuss the fourth episode of 9-1-1.

01-23-18 • 3m

Rescue Recap: Next of Kin
Check out a recap of all the rescues from episode three of 9-1-1.

01-22-18 • 1m

After Show: Next Of Kin
Executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall sits down with co-creator and executive producer Tim Minear tp discuss episode 3 of FOX's drama, 9-1-1.

01-18-18 • 5m

Abby's Brother Makes Plans Behind Her Back
Abby's brother makes plans behind her back to send their mother to a group home.

01-16-18 • 1m

Rescue Recap: Let Go
Check out a recap of all the rescues from episode two of 9-1-1.

01-16-18 • 1m

The Firefighters Arrive At The Scene & Devise A Plan
Firefighters arrive to the bouncy house scene and devise a plan.

01-16-18 • 1m

The Grants Are Emotional At The Hospital
The Grants are emotional at the hospital and Athena vows to take care of the family.

01-16-18 • 1m

After Show: Let Go
Executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall sits down with co-creator and executive producer Tim Minear and discuss the second episode of 9-1-1.

01-10-18 • 4m

Rescue Recap: Pilot
Check out a recap of all the rescues from the pilot episode of 9-1-1.

01-10-18 • 1m

Bobby Shares A Personal Story With Buck
Buck asks Bobby about the first person he ever lost while on the job.

01-06-18 • 1m

Hen & Athena Discuss Athena's Marriage
Hen and Athena discuss the state of Athena’s marriage.

01-06-18 • 1m

Buck & Athena Make Amends
The firehouse have dinner following the roller-coaster event and Buck and Athena make up.

01-06-18 • 1m

Abby & The Nurse Discuss Dating
Abby and the nurse discuss dating while Buck is on the news.

01-06-18 • 1m

After Show: Pilot
Executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall sits down with co-creator and executive producer Tim Minear and discuss the exciting premiere of 9-1-1.

01-02-18 • 5m

Sneak Peek: Understanding The Lives Of Emergency Responders
The cast and crew of FOX's new first responder drama, 9-1-1, provide an in depth look at the exciting new series.

12-30-17 • 7m

Buck Shows Up Late To The Firehouse Dinner
Buck shows up late to the firehouse dinner and Bobby calls him out.

12-29-17 • 1m

Athena's Kids Ask If She Is Getting A Divorce
Athena and her family arrive for breakfast and her kids ask if she is getting a divorce.

12-29-17 • 1m

Someone Calls Abby For An Emergency Over Nuggets
Someone calls in for an emergency over nuggets she received at a restaurant.

12-29-17 • 20s

Abby Tries To Find Lily's Location
Abby gets a call from a little girl named Lily and tries to find her location.

12-29-17 • 1m

Athena Gets Upset With Evan
Athena gets upset with Evan at the fire station.

12-29-17 • 1m

Chimney Talks About A Girl He Recently Met
Chimney tells everyone about a girl he recently met through a dating site.

12-29-17 • 1m

Firefighter Public Service Announcement
Cast members from the series 9-1-1 would like to send a message to the brave firefighters and first responders.

12-27-17 • 15s

Thanks To Our First Responders
The cast of 9-1-1 offers their sincere thanks to the real life heroes; the first responders who protect and serve us every day.

12-27-17 • 1m

In Production: Behind The Scenes
The cast of 9-1-1 provides a behind the scenes look from set in Los Angeles.

12-22-17 • 2m

9-1-1 In 30 Seconds: Taking In All Of The Action
The cast of FOX's new drama, 9-1-1, discuss the action to come in under 30 seconds.

12-01-17 • 1m

What's Your Emergency?
Catch the series premiere of 911, starting JAN 2018 on FOX!

10-28-17 • 1m