Ronen Rubinstein was a series regular on the cable horror-drama series “Dead of Summer.” He also starred in Tim Hunter’s “The Smiley Face Killers,” written by Bret Easton Ellis; and in Will Wernick’s “Follow Me.” Rubinstein’s additional credits include “Orange Is The New Black”; “Dude,” alongside Lucy Hale and Alexandra Shipp; “Condemned,” opposite Dylan Penn; “Smartass,” alongside Joey King: “It Felt Like Love,” which premiered at Sundance; “Jamie Marks is Dead,” directed by Carter Smith; “Some Kind Of Hate,” directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer; and Tony Kaye’s “Detachment,” starring opposite James Caan.