What is FOX NOW?

FOX NOW is an app that lets you stream your favorite FOX shows live and on demand. Download the app, enter your TV provider credentials, and log in to watch full episodes along with live local news and sports.

Does the FOX NOW app cost money?

The app is free to download. But to access shows and other content you must have a paid TV provider subscription.

How do I download the FOX NOW app on my Smart TV?

Locate FOX NOW on your Smart TV’s APP screen, press “ENTER” and then select the “DOWNLOAD” option. You’ll find FOX NOW on Samsung Smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Android TV, and Xbox platforms.

How do I activate FOX NOW?

Open the FOX NOW app and select “Activate TV”. Record the activation code that appears on the screen. Open a browser on your personal computer or mobile phone and go to https://activate.fox.com/activate and enter the site with your paid TV user ID and password. Once you’ve validated your TV provider, go to “My Devices” within your FOX profile, enter the recorded activation code from step 2, and activate your device.

Can I watch FOX on my phone?

Yes. Simply download FOX NOW on your iOS or Android device. Then enter paid TV subscription credentials to activate the app and begin streaming your favorite shows, live sports, and news.

Can I watch FOX on Roku?

FOX NOW is available for download on Roku. A Preview Pass allows you to watch 60 minutes of locked episodes before you will need a TV provider to continue streaming.

What is the difference between FOX NOW and FOX Sports?

FOX NOW offers live and on demand episodes of top FOX shows, live local news, and sports. The FOX Sports app (https://www.foxsports.com/mobile) also provides live games and studio shows, as well as sports coverage with expert analysis, highlights, odds, and scores.