SEASON FINALE

Bob's Burgers

S8 E20 Something Old, Something New, Something Bob Caters For You

When Bob begins to wonder if staying in the restaurant business is worth the effort, he is asked to cater for a wedding, but the event's plans go awry.... More

5-21-2018 • TV-PG L • 22m

Bob's Burgers Episodes (20)

Now Playing
Now Playing
S8 E20 Something Old, Something New, Something Bob Caters For You

05-21-18 • TV-PG L • 22m

S8 E19 Mission Impos-slug-ble

05-20-18 • TV-PG LV • 22m

S8 E18 Mo Mommy Mo Problems

05-14-18 • TV-PG DLV • 22m

S8 E17 As I Walk Through the Alley of the Shadow of Ramps

05-13-18 • TV-PG L • 22m

Bob's Burgers Clips

Bob Agrees To Cater A Wedding

05-19-18 • 2m

Linda Takes Bob's Computer While Searching The Internet

05-18-18 • 1m

Louise Shows Tina & Gene Her Burobu Cards

05-16-18 • 2m

Tina Offers To Help Louise With Math

05-16-18 • 1m