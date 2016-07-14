Menu Menu
Buzzfeed

Ghosts

Penguin spirals out of control before the biggest television interview of his Mayoral career, and Bruce and Selina deal with Selina's mom's return

Blood Rush

Barnes begins to feel the effects of a recent incident and begins to go mad.

The Executioner

Gordon and Bullock become suspicious of Barnes, and comb through evidence of the murder at Lee and Mario’s engagement party.

Time Bomb

Nygma begins his search for revenge, and Bruce learns more about The Court of Owls.

Season 3

Ghosts
Aired Jan 16 2017
Episode 12
Beware the Green-Eyed Monster
Aired Nov 28 2016
Episode 11
Time Bomb
Aired Nov 21 2016
Episode 10
The Executioner
Aired Nov 14 2016
Episode 9
Blood Rush
Aired Nov 7 2016
Episode 8

