The clock ticks again with 24: LEGACY, the next evolution of the Emmy Award-winning “24.” From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Howard Gordon (“Homeland,” “24: Live Another Day”), Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Brian Grazer (“A Beautiful Mind,” “24”), writers and executive producers Manny Coto and Evan Katz (“24,” “24: Live Another Day”), director and executive producer Stephen Hopkins (“24”) and executive producer and original series star Kiefer Sutherland, 24: LEGACY chronicles an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil – in the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series. Six months ago in Yemen, an elite squad of U.S. Army Rangers, led by Sergeant ERIC CARTER (Corey Hawkins, “Straight Outta Compton”), killed terrorist leader Sheik Ibrahim Bin-Khalid. In the aftermath, Bin-Khalid’s followers declared a fatwah against Carter, his squad and their families, forcing them into federal witness protection. But a recent attempt on Carter’s own life makes it clear to him that his team is now exposed. To thwart further attacks, Carter enlists REBECCA INGRAM (Miranda Otto, “Homeland”), who quarterbacked the raid that killed Bin-Khalid. She’s a brilliant and ambitious intelligence officer who has stepped down from her post as National Director of CTU to support her husband, SENATOR JOHN DONOVAN (Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jimmy Smits, “NYPD Blue,” “The West Wing”), in his campaign for President of the United States. Decades of sleepless nights and missed anniversaries landed her at the top. With the White House within their grasp, can she truly embrace a new role as First Lady? Or will her love of the action draw her back in? Together, in this fast-paced thrill ride, Carter and Ingram uncover a sophisticated terrorist network that will force them to ask: “Who can we trust?” As they battle Bin-Khalid’s devotees, they are forced to confront their own identities, families and pasts.



PRODUCTION COMPANIES: Twentieth Century Fox Television, Imagine Television, Teakwood Lane

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Howard Gordon, Brian Grazer, Evan Katz, Manny Coto, Stephen Hopkins, Kiefer Sutherland

WRITERS: Manny Coto, Evan Katz

DIRECTOR: Stephen Hopkins

CAST: Corey Hawkins as Eric Carter, Miranda Otto as Rebecca Ingram, Jimmy Smits as Senator John Donovan, Teddy Sears as Keith Mullins, Dan Bucatinsky as Andy Shalowitz, Anna Diop as Nicole Carter, Ashley Thomas as Isaac Carter, Charlie Hofheimer as Ben Grimes, Coral Pena as Mariana Stiles, Sheila Vand as Nilaa