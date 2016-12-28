About the Show

You're the Worst is a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven't been very successful with either. It's the story of Gretchen and Jimmy, fear, heartbreak, romance, sex, food, Los Angeles, Sunday Funday, friendship, and the fact that sometimes the worst people make the best partners. An original FXX comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, You’re the Worst puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre.

Narcissistic, brash, and stubborn “Jimmy Shive-Overly” (Chris Geere) has inadvertently found himself paired up with cynical, people-pleasing, and self-destructive “Gretchen Cutler” (Aya Cash). After a whirlwind courtship, and a very rough post-cohabitation period of dealing with Gretchen’s clinical depression, Jimmy and Gretchen were forced to learn how to manage a relationship in the face of tragedy when Jimmy's father unexpectedly died. Ultimately, drawn closer, Jimmy proposed and then suddenly disappeared when confronted with the notion that Gretchen would be his family. Now broken up, and involved with other people, both struggle to move on while constantly being pulled back toward one another.

Rounding out the cast is Desmin Borges, who plays “Edgar Quintero,” Jimmy’s once homeless war veteran roommate who, having recently learned to manage his PTSD, has gotten a new job and is navigating the world of television comedy writing; and Kether Donohue plays “Lindsay Jillian,” Gretchen’s best friend and former partner in crime who is recently divorced and taking her first steps toward life as a single, professional woman.

You’re the Worst is produced by FX Productions.

Learn more about You're the Worst on FXNetworks.com.