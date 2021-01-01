GATHER THE FAMILY THIS THANKSGIVING NIGHT FOR AN ALL-NEW TWO-HOUR COMPETITION SHOWCASING THE MOST ATHLETIC PETS AND THE UNIQUE BOND SHARED BETWEEN ANIMAL AND HUMAN,

AIRING THURSDAY, NOV. 25 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

Co-hosted by Erin Andrews and Finesse Mitchell, with Rachel Bonnetta serving as sideline reporter, WORLD PET GAMES is for animal lovers of every kind!

With the energy of a world-wide spectacle, contestants will represent nearly 20 countries from around the globe in this very special international championship featuring animals of all varieties, from your favorite felines to an exotic armadillo and bearded dragon to an adorable miniature horse whose story will touch your heart, along with many other surprising moments! Pet owners will showcase just how skilled their furry friends are in five outrageous events including an Interspecies Race and Dunk Off, a Cat Obstacle Course, an Extreme Dog Catch and a Dog High Jump. In each competition, there will be a medal ceremony to see who will bring home the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. The Gold medal winner from each event will also receive a donation to an animal charity made in their honor.

WORLD PET GAMES is produced by MGM TELEVISION with Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Holly Wofford, Steve Hughes and Sean Kelly serving as Executive Producers.