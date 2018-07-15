Video Poster

FIFA World Cup™ Highlights

fs1
Network Icon
S12 90' in 90" - France vs. Croatia
Watch 90 minutes of France vs. Croatia in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-15-18

Network Icon
S12 90' in 90" - Belgium vs. England
Watch 90 minutes of Belgium vs. England in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-14-18

Network Icon
S11 90' in 90" - Croatia vs. England
Watch 90 minutes of Croatia vs. England in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-11-18

Network Icon
S11 90' in 90" - France vs. Belgium
Watch 90 minutes of France vs. Belgium in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-10-18

Network Icon
S10 90' in 90" - Russia vs. Croatia
Watch 90 minutes of Russia vs. Croatia in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-7-18

Network Icon
S10 90' in 90" - Sweden vs. England
Watch 90 minutes of Sweden vs. England in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-7-18

Network Icon
S10 90' in 90" - Brazil vs. Belgium
Watch 90 minutes of Brazil vs. Belgium in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-6-18

Network Icon
S10 90' in 90" - Uruguay vs. France
Watch 90 minutes of Uruguay vs. France in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-6-18

Network Icon
S9 90' in 90" - Colombia vs. England
Watch 90 minutes of Colombia vs. England in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-3-18

Network Icon
S9 90' in 90" - Sweden vs. Switzerland
Watch 90 minutes of Sweden vs. Switzerland in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-3-18

Network Icon
S9 90' in 90" - Belgium vs. Japan
Watch 90 minutes of Belgium vs. Japan in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-2-18

Network Icon
S9 90' in 90" - Brazil vs. Mexico
Watch 90 minutes of Brazil vs. Mexico in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-2-18

Network Icon
S9 90' in 90" - Croatia vs. Denmark
Watch 90 minutes of Croatia vs. Denmark in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-1-18

Network Icon
S9 90' in 90" - Spain vs. Russia
Watch 90 minutes of Spain vs. Russia in 90 seconds.

Aired 7-1-18

Network Icon
S9 90' in 90" - Uruguay vs. Portugal
Watch 90 minutes of Uruguay vs. Portugal in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-30-18

Network Icon
S9 90' in 90" - France vs. Argentina
Watch 90 minutes of France vs. Argentina in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-30-18

Network Icon
S7 90' in 90" - Panama vs. Tunisia
Watch 90 minutes of Panama vs. Tunisia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-28-18

Network Icon
S7 90' in 90" - England vs. Belgium
Watch 90 minutes of England vs. Belgium in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-28-18

Network Icon
S8 90' in 90" - Japan vs. Poland
Watch 90 minutes of Japan vs. Poland in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-28-18

Network Icon
S8 90' in 90" - Senegal vs. Colombia
Watch 90 minutes of Senegal vs. Colombia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-28-18

Network Icon
S5 90' in 90" - Switzerland vs. Costa Rica
Watch 90 minutes of Switzerland vs. Costa Rica in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-27-18

Network Icon
S5 90' in 90" - Serbia vs. Brazil
Watch 90 minutes of Serbia vs. Brazil in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-27-18

Network Icon
S6 90' in 90" - Korea Republic vs. Germany
Watch 90 minutes of Korea Republic vs. Germany in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-27-18

Network Icon
S6 90' in 90" - Mexico vs. Sweden
Watch 90 minutes of Mexico vs. Sweden in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-27-18

Network Icon
S4 90' in 90" - Iceland vs. Croatia
Watch 90 minutes of Iceland vs. Croatia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-26-18

Network Icon
S4 90' in 90" - Nigeria vs. Argentina
Watch 90 minutes of Iceland vs. Croatia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-26-18

Network Icon
S3 90' in 90" - Australia vs. Peru
Watch 90 minutes of Australia vs. Peru in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-26-18

Network Icon
S3 90' in 90" - Denmark vs. France
Watch 90 minutes of Denmark vs. France in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-26-18

Network Icon
S2 90' in 90" - Spain vs. Morocco
Watch 90 minutes of Spain vs. Morocco in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-25-18

Network Icon
S2 90' in 90" - Iran vs. Portugal
Watch 90 minutes of Iran vs. Portugal in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-25-18

Network Icon
S1 90' in 90" - Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt
Watch 90 minutes of Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-25-18

Network Icon
S1 90' in 90" - Uruguay vs. Russia
Watch 90 minutes of Uruguay vs. Russia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-25-18

Network Icon
S8 90' in 90" - Poland vs. Colombia
Watch 90 minutes of Poland vs. Colombia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-24-18

Network Icon
S8 90' in 90" - Japan vs. Senegal
Watch 90 minutes of Japan vs. Senegal in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-24-18

Network Icon
S7 90' in 90" - England vs. Panama
Watch 90 minutes of England vs. Panama in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-24-18

Network Icon
S6 90' in 90" - Germany vs. Sweden
Watch 90 minutes of Germany vs. Sweden in 90 seconds,

Aired 6-23-18

Network Icon
S6 90' in 90" - Korea Republic vs. Mexico
Watch 90 minutes of Korea Republic vs. Mexico in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-23-18

Network Icon
S7 90' in 90" - Belgium vs. Tunisia
Watch 90 minutes of Belgium vs. Tunisia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-23-18

Network Icon
S5 90' in 90" - Serbia vs. Switzerland
Watch 90 minutes of Serbia vs. Switzerland in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-22-18

Network Icon
S4 90' in 90" - Nigeria vs. Iceland
Watch 90 minutes of Nigeria vs. Iceland in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-22-18

Network Icon
S5 90' in 90" - Brazil vs. Costa Rica
Watch 90 minutes of Brazil vs. Costa Rica in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-22-18

Network Icon
S4 90' in 90" - Argentina vs. Croatia
Watch 90 minutes of Argentina vs. Croatia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-21-18

Network Icon
S3 90 'in 90" - France vs. Peru
Watch 90 minutes of France vs. Peru in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-21-18

Network Icon
S3 90' in 90" - Denmark vs. Australia
Watch 90 minutes of Denmark vs. Australia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-21-18

Network Icon
S2 90' in 90" - Iran vs. Spain
Watch 90 minutes of Iran vs. Spain in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-20-18

Network Icon
S1 90' in 90" - Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
Watch 90 minutes of Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-20-18

Network Icon
S2 90' in 90" - Portugal vs. Morocco
Watch 90 minutes of Portugal vs. Morocco in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-20-18

Network Icon
S1 90' in 90" - Russia vs. Egypt
Watch 90 minutes of Russia vs. Egypt in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-19-18

Network Icon
S8 90' in 90" - Poland vs. Senegal
Watch 90 minutes of Poland vs. Senegal in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-19-18

Network Icon
S8 90' in 90" - Colombia vs. Japan
Watch 90 minutes of Colombia vs. Japan in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-19-18

Network Icon
S7 90' in 90" - Tunisia vs. England
Watch 90 minutes of Tunisia vs. England in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-18-18

Network Icon
S7 90' in 90" - Belgium vs. Panama
Watch 90 minutes of Belgium vs. Panama in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-18-18

Network Icon
S6 90' in 90" - Sweden vs. Korea Republic
Watch 90 minutes of Sweden vs. Korea Republic in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-18-18

Network Icon
S5 90' in 90" - Brazil vs. Switzerland
Watch 90 minutes of Brazil vs. Switzerland in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-17-18

Network Icon
S6 90' in 90" - Germany vs. Mexico
Watch 90 minutes of Germany vs. Mexico in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-17-18

Network Icon
S5 90' in 90" - Costa Rica vs. Serbia
Watch 90 minutes of Costa Rica vs. Serbia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-17-18

Network Icon
S4 90' in 90" - Croatia vs. Nigeria
Watch 90 minutes of Croatia vs. Nigeria in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-16-18

Network Icon
S3 90' in 90" - Peru vs. Denmark
Watch 90 minutes of Peru vs. Denmark in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-16-18

Network Icon
S4 90' in 90" - Argentina vs. Iceland
Watch 90 minutes of Argentina vs. Iceland in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-16-18

Network Icon
S3 90' in 90" - France vs. Australia
Watch 90 minutes of France vs. Australia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-16-18

Network Icon
S2 90' in 90" - Portugal vs. Spain
Watch 90 minutes of Portugal vs. Spain in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-15-18

Network Icon
S2 90' in 90" - Morocco vs. Iran
Watch 90 minutes of Morocco vs. Iran in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-15-18

Network Icon
S1 90' in 90" - Egypt vs. Uruguay
Watch 90 minutes of Egypt vs. Uruguay in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-15-18

Network Icon
S1 90' in 90" - Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
Watch 90 minutes of Russia vs. Saudi Arabia in 90 seconds.

Aired 6-14-18