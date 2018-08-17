About the Show

Join the Wise Guys discussion with host, Dr. Bill Bennett for an inside look into the great minds of our time, as he invites them to his roundtable to discuss the hard-hitting issues our country faces. Delving into topics with a philosophical and intellectual perspective, the Wise Guys break down the questions of our era unscripted and with the utmost authority.

Dr. Bill Bennett leads the conversation from a position of distinguished experience as the former Secretary of Education under President Ronald Reagan and the first Drug Czar under President George H. W. Bush.

Panelists have included Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary and spokesperson for President George W. Bush, as well as Fox Business anchor of Sunday Morning Futuresand Mornings with Maria, Maria Bartiromo. With leaders in every area of expertise, the Wise Guys provide discerning analysis on multifaceted topics for a truly informed conversation.

Watch Wise Guys to see who will be next to join Dr. Bill Bennett at the roundtable!