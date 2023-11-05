What's Wright? With Nick Wright

On today’s episode, Nick discusses the Chiefs being an underdog against the Bengals, determines if Brock Purdy can truly hold strong against the Eagles as a rookie quarterback and whether or not LeBron is worthy of MVP contention. Then, Nick dives deeper into whether or not Sean Payton to the Broncos truly makes the most sense for the organization. Later, Nick decides if Dan Campbell was snubbed as a coach of the year finalist, whether Bill O’Brien can turn Mac Jones around or not, and if Aaron Rodgers was actually the problem in Green Bay in “This or That.” Lastly, Nick and Damonza wrap up the show with some questions from the audience.