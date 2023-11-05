What's Wright? With Nick Wright

Season 2023
Lakers Win, Booker on Fire & Public Defender
On today’s episode, Nick discusses the Lakers 3-1 series lead over the Warriors, determines if Devin Booker is making a run to open as next year’s MVP favorite, and reacts to Bronny James committing to USC. Then, Nick determines if Jokic is about to become the next NBA villain.
Beam Dream Dead, Lakers vs Warriors Preview, & The Deciding Factor
On today’s episode, Nick decides if it’s time to admit he was wrong about the Warriors, determines how bad LeBron needs to win against Steph, and reacts to the Celtics losing game one. Then, Nick recaps the NFL draft and decides how well the Chiefs did.
Lakers Survive, Playoff Preview & Outpick Nick
On today’s episode, Nick reacts to last night's play-in games, decides if he is still confident in his Lakers pick and gives a postseason best-case / worst-case scenario for LeBron James. Then, Nick determines what the most tantalizing storyline in round 1 is.
Lakers Latest, Embiid MVP? Mac vs Bill & Wright or Wrong
On today’s episode, Nick determines if Joel Embiid has wrapped up NBA MVP, discusses the tensions in New England among Mac Jones trade rumors, and discusses Kyrie’s hot night to keep the Mavs postseason hopes alive. Then, Nick discusses the Masters and Masters' naps.
Women’s NCAA Finals, Mavs Struggling & Bracket to Unpack it
On today’s episode, Nick discusses the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship between LSU and Iowa, determines if the Warriors winning the title would be the worst thing to happen to him and weighs in on the struggling Mavericks after another loss.
Lamar Saga Continues, KD and LeBron Return & Wright or Wrong
On today’s episode, Nick determines if Lamar could force himself out of the league, discusses the return of Kevin Durant and LeBron James, and decides if Jokic is back in the driver's seat of the MVP race. Then, Nick determines if there is any light at the end of the tunnel for Luka and the Mavs.
Lakers Hanging On, NBA Rivalries & The Bracket to Unpack It
On today’s episode, Nick determines the best and worst-case scenarios for the Lakers and discusses whether or not the Warriors squandered their opportunity to keep the dynasty alive. Then, Nick gives a realistic trade value for Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers To Jets, Baker to Bucs, Mavs Mishaps & Freak Out or Chill Out
On today’s episode, Nick questions if the Jets and Packers deal is truly done, wonders if the Bucs can succeed with Baker and laments the Mavericks’ Kyrie trade. Then, Nick attempts to fix college hoops, and plays “Freak Out or Chill Out” with four title contenders in the NBA.
Free Agency Moves, Bears Trade #1 Pick & Wright or Wrong
On today’s episode, Nick discusses how Aaron Rodgers keeps dragging his feet, Jimmy G heading to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Bears future after trading away the #1 pick in the draft. Then, Nick debates his All-NBA picks and snubs. Later, Nick determines if Jared Goff is the 2nd best QB in the NFC.
Kevin Durant Injured, Lamar Franchise Tagged, & All-In or Fold
On today’s episode, Nick discusses how Kevin Durant’s injury affects the Suns, Aaron Rodgers nearing a deal with the Jets and Baltimore's goal after placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. Then, Nick determines which move between Rudy Gobert and DeShaun Watson was more damaging to
Ja Morant, Suns/Mavs Rivalry, Carr + Geno & This or That
After a week in Brazil, Nick returns to discuss Ja Morant’s off court struggles, whether or not the Suns/Mavs rivalry is the best in basketball right now, and where Derek Carr will rank amongst NFC quarterbacks if he heads to New Orleans. Then, Nick discusses the state of LA basketball since the tra
LeBron’s Future, Buyout Market Madness & Moving the Needle
On today’s episode, Nick discusses the most important 23 game stretch of LeBron’s career, if the KD & Kyrie trades could backfire in Phoenix and Dallas, and who is under the most pressure to win a ring in the NBA. Then, Damonza is looking for some NBA betting advice in a special gambling segment. Later, Nick decides where the needle is pointing for teams like the Celtics, Grizzlies and Warriors. Lastly, Nick and Damonza answer your questions.
KC Parade, Diva Receivers, Eric Bieniemy to DC & Dr. Wright
On today’s episode, Nick updates us on where he’s been and relives his time in Kansas City last week. Then he gets into Daniel Jones requesting 45 million a year from the New York Giants while Saquon Barkley wants to test free agency. Later, Nick discusses the last of the head coaching hires and his disappointment that Eric Bieniemy is still not an NFL Head Coach. Later, Dr. Wright is in and his medical advice is needed for the Cardinals, Jets, and Derek Carr. Lastly, Nick and Damonza answer your questions.
Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVll!!! Jalen Hurts’ Future & Wright-Ins
On today’s episode, Nick discusses the Chiefs Super Bowl win, Jalen Hurts’ future with the Philadelphia Eagles, and questionable calls by the referees. Then, Nick puts a bow on the NFL gambling season by recapping his bets and discussing his takeaways. Later, Nick reviews Rihanna’s halftime show, Super Bowl commercials, the slippery field in Arizona and Philly’s karma. Finally, Nick and Damonza answer your questions.
Super Bowl Preview, LeBron Breaks Scoring Record & Wright or Wrong
On today’s episode, live from Radio Row in Arizona, Nick previews the Chiefs and the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII, determines if Philly feeling disrespected all year scares him, and discusses LeBron breaking the scoring record. Then, Nick determines who he thinks will make the biggest difference this weekend in VISAs “Change-Makers”. Later, Nick discusses if Hurts will be deadly on the ground, if the Saints are the right match for Carr and if Rihanna is the best possible halftime performer in “Wright or Wrong.” Lastly, Nick answers your questions from the chat.
Kyrie to the Mavs, NBA Trade Deadline & Nick’s Super Bowl plans
On today’s episode, Nick discusses Kyrie getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks, shares his thoughts on what this means for Kevin Durant and speculates on who the Lakers might trade for before the deadline. Then, Nick discusses Steph’s injury and immediate impact on the Warriors and tells us all about his Super Bowl plans. Lastly, Nick and Damonza answer your questions.
Brady Re-Retires, LeBron Closing in on Record & 100k Celebration
On Today’s episode, Nick discusses Brady’s re-retirement, whether Denver’s hiring of Sean Payton is a concern for his Chiefs and LeBron closing in on Kareem’s scoring record. Then, Nick determines if Josh McDaniels could end up with Jimmy G at quarterback as well as giving some advice when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl. Later, it’s time to celebrate you and all the other 100k subscribers who have joined the show. Nick looks back at some of his takes from the very first episode and determines how well they aged in “Aged Just Wright.” Lastly, Nick and Damonza answer your questions.
Chiefs Are Back to the Super Bowl! Eagles Dominate & Wright or Wrong
On today’s episode, Nick determines if Mahomes’ AFC championship win was the best game of his career, whether Joe Burrow vs Patrick Mahomes is the best rivalry in the NFL and if he is nervous for his Chiefs to face the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Plus… what happens to the San Francisco 49ers at quarterback next year? Later, Nick decides if the two best teams are in the Super Bowl, if the Kelce brother facing off is the best Super Bowl story line and if he will be attending the Super Bowl in “Wright or Wrong.” Lastly, Nick hits LeBron’s no-call, a milestone for What’s Wright, and takes questions from the audience.
Underdog Chiefs, LeBron Drops 46 & This or That
On today’s episode, Nick discusses the Chiefs being an underdog against the Bengals, determines if Brock Purdy can truly hold strong against the Eagles as a rookie quarterback and whether or not LeBron is worthy of MVP contention. Then, Nick dives deeper into whether or not Sean Payton to the Broncos truly makes the most sense for the organization. Later, Nick decides if Dan Campbell was snubbed as a coach of the year finalist, whether Bill O’Brien can turn Mac Jones around or not, and if Aaron Rodgers was actually the problem in Green Bay in “This or That.” Lastly, Nick and Damonza wrap up the show with some questions from the audience.