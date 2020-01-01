TT

Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson is featured in the first season of the streaming stand-up series, “The Lineup.” She was also recently honored by Variety as a Top 10 Comic to Watch. Tomlinson started doing standup at 16 years old, and she is currently headlining and delighting audiences coast-to-coast with her sharp crowd work, biting wit and wonderfully self-deprecating point of view. She has been featured on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan,” “Safe Word” and “Adam Devine’s House Party.” She was a Top Ten finalist on Season Nine of “Last Comic Standing” and was honored as a New Face at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. Tomlinson also co-hosts “The Self-Helpless Podcast.” She currently resides in Los Angeles.