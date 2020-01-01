FS

Fred Savage is an American actor, director, producer and writer. Starting out in commercials in Chicago, Savage’s acting career has included such feature films as “The Wizard,” “The Princess Bride” and “Austin Powers: Goldmember,” as well as several television series, most notably a six-year run as “Kevin Arnold” on “The Wonder Years,” a role that earned him several accolades and awards, including two Emmy nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Behind the camera, Savage has produced and directed more than 150 episodes of both comedic and dramatic episodic television, for which his work has earned him four Director’s Guild of America Award nominations. He has served as producer/director on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” as well as the AFI-honored “Party Down,” “Best Friends Forever,” and “Garfunkel & Oates.” His episodic work includes “Modern Family,” “The Goldbergs” and the Golden Globe-nominated “Casual.” Additionally, Savage has helmed successful commercial campaigns for clients such as Verizon, Farmers Insurance, MasterCard and Aflac. He can also be heard as the voice of Honda on its television and radio campaigns. In 2015, Savage starred opposite Rob Lowe in the FOX series “The Grinder,” for which he was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He also starred in “Friends From College” and is under a production deal with 20th Century Fox Television, where he will continue to direct, produce, and write new television programs. He lives in Los Angeles, where he has been reunited with his wife and three children after a brief abduction by Deadpool.