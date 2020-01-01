Best Coast

Formed in 2010, Los Angeles-based duo Best Coast has released four critically acclaimed albums over the last decade. They have toured the world extensively and performed on late-night television. They’ve collaborated with artists including Drew Barrymore, Weezer, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jon Brion and more. Best Coast has sold out headlining shows worldwide and opened for Green Day, Paramore, The Pixies, Death Cab For Cutie and more. Best Coast is currently at work on their fourth studio album. They reside in Los Angeles.