Justin Linville is an actor, comedian and writer based in Brooklyn. Prior to WELCOME TO FLATCH, he appeared in the cable comedy “What We Do In The Shadows,” as well as opposite Pete Holmes and John Mulaney in the series finale of the premium cable series “Crashing.” He also can be seen in “Here Today,” Billy Crystal’s feature starring Tiffany Haddish and Penn Badgley; and Siobhan Fallon Hogan’s feature, “Frat Haze.” Linville was raised in Texas and got his start in comedy on “The Chris Gethard Show.”