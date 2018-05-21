Weird Loners was a single-camera comedy about four relationship-challenged almost-40-somethings who were unexpectedly thrust into one another’s lives, forming unlikely bonds in a Queens, NY, townhouse. The series aired for one season on FOX in 2015.

Caryn Goldfarb (Becki Newton) is a cute, but high-strung dental hygienist whose romantic life, unfortunately, is dictated by the love-crazed, ultra-romantic 13-year-old barricaded inside the control room of her brain. Each time a handsome new man crosses her field of vision, infatuation and extreme over-eagerness take over, and she inevitably winds up back at square one – single and not getting any younger.

Vice President of Sales at a dental products firm – that is, until he hooks up with his boss’ fiancée and gets unceremoniously canned – Stosh Lewandowski (Zachary Knighton) is handsome, charming and whip-smart. He’s a serial seducer who has never been able to maintain an intimate relationship with a woman for very long – a couple of hours, usually.

When Stosh’s philandering results in him losing his corporate condo, he winds up moving in with his cousin, Eric Lewandowski (Nate Torrence), a sweet, odd man-child. Thus far, Eric’s adult life has consisted of living at home with elderly parents and working as a toll collector on the Triborough Bridge. After both of his parents pass away, he finds himself cast adrift in the world for the first time.

On a Stosh-mandated mission to redecorate their dated apartment, Eric strikes up a friendship with Zara Sandhu (Meera Rohit Kumbhani), while buying one of her paintings on the street. Gorgeous, mysterious and ethereal, Zara is a lifelong heartbreaker who’s only capable of living one way – “in the moment.” Men and women fall in love with her on a regular basis, and she often reciprocates their feelings with great passion, until… she doesn’t.

As fate would have it, Eric lives next door to Caryn, who finds herself unable to resist one of Stosh’s particularly ill-timed advances, putting the kibosh on her pending engagement to a kind, but boring, father of two. The split leaves her single, again, and in need of a roommate, prompting Zara to move in, and bringing together these four people who, each for their own distinct reasons, are solo singles when most of their peers are well along the path of marriage and family. Perhaps they are “weird loners,” as Stosh points out, or maybe they are just real people with messy, imperfect lives whose new friendships with each other already are changing their individual trajectories for the better.

Weird Loners was produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created and written by Michael J. Weithorn (The King of Queens). Weithorn, Jake Kasdan (New Girl, Bad Teacher) and Melvin Mar (New Girl) served as executive producers. Kasdan directed the pilot.

