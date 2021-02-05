How much do you know about America? Jesse Watters travels our beautiful country in pursuit of the best banter when it comes to politics, social and current events, and the vital importance of American history and patriotism. How much do you know about our Founding Fathers? How much do you know about the American dream, cultural icons, and why do we as a nation celebrate certain American holidays? It's brainpower, laughs, and Jesse! It's Watters' World...and you're in it!