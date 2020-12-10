FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs 'clean slate' law
FOX 2 Detroit
Thousands of people in Michigan who have been convicted in the past of low-level crimes will soon have them automatically expunged from their records under the state's new 'clean slate' law.
...
More
10-12-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs 'clean slate' law
FOX
Entertainment
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs 'clean slate' law
Clips
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs 'clean slate' law