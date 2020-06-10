FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Phoenix police: Suspect sought after ramming into patrol car, injuring officer
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dontez Irvin who is not in custody and is being looked for.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Phoenix police: Suspect sought after ramming into patrol car, injuring officer
FOX
Entertainment
Phoenix police: Suspect sought after ramming into patrol car, injuring officer
Clips
Phoenix police: Suspect sought after ramming into patrol car, injuring officer