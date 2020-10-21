FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Top Garcetti advisor to go on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Mayor Garcetti's top advisor Rick Jacobs takes leave of absence after sexual harassment allegations.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Top Garcetti advisor to go on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct
FOX
Entertainment
Top Garcetti advisor to go on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct
Clips
Top Garcetti advisor to go on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct