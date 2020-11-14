FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Coronavirus case spike in Michigan taking a toll on restaurants
FOX 2 Detroit
Many independently owned restaurants are dealing with Covid-exposure closures while trying to make the most of less business amid the pandemic.
...
More
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Coronavirus case spike in Michigan taking a toll on restaurants
FOX
Entertainment
Coronavirus case spike in Michigan taking a toll on restaurants
Clips
Coronavirus case spike in Michigan taking a toll on restaurants