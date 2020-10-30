'Matty Ice' Turns Into 'Matty Wheels' To Help Falcons defeat Panthers 25-17
Matt Ryan's 13-yard rushing touchdown helped Atlanta defeat Carolina 25-17 on Thursday Night Football. Sudu Upadhyay and Mackenzie Engram take a closer look, along with social media reactions to another impressive catch by Hayden Hurst, Julio Jones's meme-worthy ankle-breaking route, and more on a new edition of Chatty Birds, from Dirty Bird Report, on Fox 5.... More
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
