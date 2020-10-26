FoxNews.com
Talk the Line with FOX Bet
Week 8 Pro Football Line Reveal Show
Join Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre as they react to and analyze Week 7’s opening lines, and make their last-second picks for tonight’s doubleheader featuring Kansas City taking on Buffalo and Arizona vs Dallas.
10-26-2020 • 25m
FOX
Sports
Talk the Line with FOX Bet
