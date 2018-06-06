Legion

S2 E9 Chapter 17

Inner demons take control. An FX Original Series. Tuesdays at 10 PM.... More

5-30-2018 • TV-MA LS • 42m

Legion Episodes (10)

New
New
S2 E10 Chapter 18

06-06-18 • TV-MA LV • 48m

Now Playing
Now Playing
S2 E9 Chapter 17

05-30-18 • TV-MA LS • 42m

S2 E8 Chapter 16

05-23-18 • TV-MA L • 47m

S2 E7 Chapter 15

05-16-18 • TV-MA LV • 49m

Legion Clips

New
New
Next On: Chapter 19

06-05-18 • TV-MA • 1m

What are years?

05-31-18 • TV-MA • 2m

Inside Look: The Nature of Reality

05-30-18 • TV-MA • 4m

Teaser: Chapter 18

05-29-18 • TV-MA • 1m