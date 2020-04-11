FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Val Demings wins U.S. House District 10 race
FOX 35 Orlando
Val Demings won re-election in the race for U.S. House District 10. FOX 35 was at her acceptance speech.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 5m
Val Demings wins U.S. House District 10 race
FOX
Entertainment
Val Demings wins U.S. House District 10 race
Clips
Val Demings wins U.S. House District 10 race