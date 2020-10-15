FoxNews.com
He defended a Michigan militia before and won - now he's talking about current Whitmer plot charges
FOX 2 Detroit
Mike Rataj tried the last militia case here in federal court back in 2010, representing Tina Stone of the Hutaree. In that Hutaree case, the judge threw the case out. The government lost.
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
