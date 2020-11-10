FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Confirmation Chronicles: Brett Kavanaugh and His Accusers
Brett Kavanaugh spent much of his life preparing for a seat on the Supreme Court.
...
More
10-11-2020 • 1h
Confirmation Chronicles: Brett Kavanaugh and His Accusers
FOX
Entertainment
Confirmation Chronicles: Brett Kavanaugh and His Accusers
Confirmation Chronicles: Brett Kavanaugh and His Accusers