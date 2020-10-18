FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Negative impacts of too much social media during pandemic
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Marriage and family therapist Dr. George James joins Good Day Weekend to discuss a new study that shows the impact of too much social media during the pandemic.
...
More
10-18-2020 • 4m
Negative impacts of too much social media during pandemic
FOX
Entertainment
Negative impacts of too much social media during pandemic
Clips
Negative impacts of too much social media during pandemic