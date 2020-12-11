FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
100-year-old veterans shares WWII story
FOX 35 Orlando
A 100-year-old veteran who survived COVID-19 is sharing his story of fighting for his country during World War II and battling the coronavirus.
...
More
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
100-year-old veterans shares WWII story
FOX
Entertainment
100-year-old veterans shares WWII story
Clips
100-year-old veterans shares WWII story