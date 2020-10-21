FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Countdown to Election Day: Teachers and parents sound off
FOX 35 Orlando
We talk to teachers and parents on our panel of voters to hear how issues of education during the pandemic are impacting their politics.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 9m
Countdown to Election Day: Teachers and parents sound off
FOX
Entertainment
Countdown to Election Day: Teachers and parents sound off
Clips
Countdown to Election Day: Teachers and parents sound off