Hospitals hire extra staff as COVID-19 surges
FOX 32 Chicago
Due to the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, NorthShore University HealthSystem has created a brand new position to help support medical staff, and it plans to hire dozens of people to fill the role.
...
More
11-14-2020 • 2m
