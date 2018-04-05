My Fighting Season

S1 E6 The Warrior Ethos

Two stories of US soldiers in Afghanistan demonstrate the Army’s Warrior Ethos.... More

5-4-2018 • TV-MA • 44m

My Fighting Season Episodes (6)

Now Playing
Now Playing
S1 E6 The Warrior Ethos

05-04-18 • TV-MA • 44m

S1 E5 Deadly Force

04-27-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

S1 E4 Bond of Brothers

04-20-18 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S1 E3 The Charkh Tank

04-13-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

Related Movies

Movie
Movie
Jurassic World

04-25-18 • TV-14 LV • 1h 53m

Movie
Movie
Iron Man

04-25-18 • TV-14 • 2h 4m

Movie
Movie
True Story

04-21-18 • TV-14 LV • 1h 37m

Movie
Movie
Furious 7

04-21-18 • TV-MA LV • 2h 10m

Movie
Movie
Minions

04-21-18 • TV-PG V • 1h 28m

Movie
Movie
Hitman: Agent 47

04-21-18 • TV-14 LV • 1h 33m

Movie
Movie
The Visit

04-21-18 • TV-14 DLV • 1h 30m

Movie
Movie
The Peanuts Movie

04-21-18 • TV-PG • 1h 21m