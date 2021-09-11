FoxNews.com
USA vs. Mexico: Who will be the king of CONCACAF?
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (25)
11-09-21 • 1h 37m
Who is leading the MLS MVP race & voting criteria | EP 163 | ALEXI LALAS’ STATE OF THE UNION
11-02-21 • 1h 35m
Newcastle takeover: What’s the cost of buying success?
10-19-21 • 1h 37m
The NWSL is worth saving (with Jen Cooper)
10-07-21 • 31m
