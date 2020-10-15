FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Kidnapping survivor undergoes promising PTSD therapy
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Jessica Buchanan was taken by Somali pirates and held captive for months until she was rescued by a team a Navy SEALS. She's now finding relief through Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) and hopes others try the therapy for PTSD symptoms.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Kidnapping survivor undergoes promising PTSD therapy
FOX
Entertainment
Kidnapping survivor undergoes promising PTSD therapy
Clips
Kidnapping survivor undergoes promising PTSD therapy