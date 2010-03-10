FoxNews.com
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
War Stories with Oliver North
S10 E8 Afghanistan: American Special Ops
In this ‘boots on the ground’ episode, you’ll see a gripping, inside look at covert intelligence collection, high risk meets with clandestine informants, and rapid response capture-kill missions.
10-3-2010 • TV-PG • 41m
Afghanistan: American Special Ops
Season 10
