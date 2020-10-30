FoxNews.com
Friday Evening Weather Update
FOX 5 Atlanta
A cool down in store for North Georgia tonight and this weekend. A bit frosty in the North Georgia mountains. Here is your weekend outlook, remember to Fall back one hour Saturday night as we return to Eastern Standard Time.
