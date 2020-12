After a good looking Friday despite the morning fog in Metro Detroit, more rain and wind is on the way on Saturday. Expect rain not only in the morning, but also in the afternoon tomorrow along with breezy winds. 0.25" to 0.75" of rain is expected. A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of northern Michigan where 2" to 6" or more snow is in the forecast through the weekend. Enjoy the mild temps today because much colder air will move in on Sunday.