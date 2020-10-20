FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Apparent double murder-suicide in Irving
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
An explosive device was used to get into the Irving residence and that’s when police found two deceased women and deceased male.
...
More
10-20-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Apparent double murder-suicide in Irving
FOX
Entertainment
Apparent double murder-suicide in Irving
Clips
Apparent double murder-suicide in Irving