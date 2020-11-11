FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Wedding planners, venues prepare for new reception capacity restrictions
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Minnesota wedding venues and event planners are once again changing plans this year after Governor Tim Walz announced new restrictions for social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
...
More
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Wedding planners, venues prepare for new reception capacity restrictions
FOX
Entertainment
Wedding planners, venues prepare for new reception capacity restrictions
Clips
Wedding planners, venues prepare for new reception capacity restrictions