Cloudy, Cool and Wet Sunday

Grab your umbrellas if you plan on being out and about today. Periods of rain are expected not only this morning, but more so through this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through Metro Detroit. We are only expecting between 0.10 and 0.25 inches of rain. Highs will struggle to make it into the upper 50s. We should fall to around 40 degrees overnight. By mid to late week, though warmer air is on the way, showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will also work their way into the picture.