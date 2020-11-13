FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
SpaceX, NASA to launch Crew-1 mission on Saturday, ULA launch Friday night
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard County officials say two rocket launches in two days will have around half a million people on the Space Coast this weekend to witness history in the making.
...
More
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
SpaceX, NASA to launch Crew-1 mission on Saturday, ULA launch Friday night
FOX
Entertainment
SpaceX, NASA to launch Crew-1 mission on Saturday, ULA launch Friday night
Clips
SpaceX, NASA to launch Crew-1 mission on Saturday, ULA launch Friday night